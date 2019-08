BJÖRK annonce plusieurs concerts exceptionnels en Europe

björk : losss - 07/08/2019 it is time to show you another song visualised by the overwhelmingly talented Tobias Gremmler ..... noone captures digital sensuality like him , elegant and expressive !!!! this is made for the multiple screens of cornucopia and we share it all here on 1 for your laptop screen ... we based the visuals on the conversations between our inner optimist and pessimist , when i recorded this i tried to sing in a deeper tone for one of them in the left speaker and a higher optimist in the right . and if you listen on headphones it will match the imagery ..... cornucopia dates here : mexico – https://bjork.lnk.to/mexico19 belgium – https://bjork.lnk.to/cornucopiabelgium luxembourg – https://bjork.lnk.to/LuxembourgCornucopia london – https://bjork.lnk.to/cornucopialondon glasgow – https://bjork.lnk.to/cornucopiaglasgow dublin – https://bjork.lnk.to/cornucopiadublin tickets on sale friday 9th of august at 10am local time signup to our mailing list for presale access tomorrow , wednesday 7th of august 9am local time : https://bjork.lnk.to/signup