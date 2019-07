"Watchmen" : OCS diffusera la série de HBO en exclusivité

Watchmen | Official Comic-Con Trailer | HBO - 24/07/2019 There is a vast and insidious conspiracy at play. #WatchmenHBO debuts this October. From Damon Lindelof and set in an alternate history where masked vigilantes are treated as outlaws, this drama series embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name while attempting to break new ground of its own. The cast includes Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson, Jean Smart, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Hong Chau, Andrew Howard, Tom Mison, Frances Fisher, Jacob Ming-Trent, Sara Vickers, Dylan Schombing, and James Wolk. Watchmen is based on the graphic novel co-created and illustrated by Dave Gibbons and published by DC. #HBO Follow Watchmen on Instagram: instagram.com/watchmen Follow Watchmen on Twitter: twitter.com/watchmen Like Watchmen on Facebook: facebook.com/watchmenhbo Subscribe to HBO on YouTube: https://goo.gl/wtFYd7 Don’t have HBO? Order Now: https://itsh.bo/GetHBONow Get More HBO: Get HBO GO: https://play.hbogo.com Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HBO Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/HBO Like on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hbo Official Site: http://www.hbo.com Watchmen | Official Comic-Con Trailer | HBO