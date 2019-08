"Vietnam", la grande fresque documentaire à découvrir gratuitement sur Arte

THE VIETNAM WAR | Extended Look | PBS - 16/08/2019 Official website: http://to.pbs.org/2gMme8N | #VietnamWarPBS Ken Burns & Lynn Novick tell the story behind their most ambitious film to date: THE VIETNAM WAR. Ten years in the making, the landmark series comes to PBS this fall – Sunday, September 17, 2017. Subscribe to the PBS channel for more clips: https://www.youtube.com/user/PBS/featured Enjoy full episodes of your favorite PBS programs at pbs.org/video. Like The Vietnam War on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheVietnamWarPBS/ Like PBS on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pbs/ Follow PBS on Twitter: https://twitter.com/PBS Follow PBS on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/PBS Official website: http://www.pbs.org/ Get PBS merchandise: http://www.shoppbs.org/home/index.jsp In an immersive narrative, Ken Burns and Lynn Novick tell the epic story of the Vietnam War as it has never-before been told on film. THE VIETNAM WAR features testimony from nearly 100 witnesses, including many Americans who fought in the war and others who opposed it, as well as Vietnamese combatants and civilians from both the winning and losing sides.