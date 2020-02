Une première bande-annonce pour les "Histoires fantastiques" de Steven Spielberg

Amazing Stories — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - 27/02/2020 Five tales. Infinite imagination. Watch Amazing Stories on March 6 on the Apple TV app with an Apple TV+ subscription: https://apple.co/_AmazingStories From visionary executive producers Steven Spielberg and Edward Kitsis & Adam Horowitz, this reimagining of the classic anthology series transports everyday characters into worlds of wonder, possibility, and imagination. Subscribe to Apple TV’s YouTube channel: https://apple.co/AppleTVYouTube Follow Apple TV: Instagram: https://instagram.com/AppleTV Facebook: https://facebook.com/AppleTV Twitter: https://twitter.com/AppleTV Giphy: https://giphy.com/AppleTV More from Apple TV: https://apple.co/32qgOEJ Stories to believe in. Apple TV+ is a streaming service with original stories from the most creative minds in TV and film. Watch now on the Apple TV app: https://apple.co/_AppleTVapp #AmazingStories #Trailer #AppleTV