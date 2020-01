"The L Word : Generation Q" de retour pour une saison 2 sur Showtime

The L Word: Generation Q (2019) Official Trailer | SHOWTIME - 15/01/2020 The groundbreaking drama series, The L Word®, revolutionized a generation and this fall the highly anticipated sequel The L Word®: Generation Q debuts. Returning cast members Jennifer Beals, Kate Moennig and Leisha Hailey will resume their original roles alongside a new group of diverse, self-possessed LGBTQIA+ characters experiencing love, heartbreak, sex, setbacks and success in LA. Starring Jennifer Beals, Leisha Hailey, Katherine Moennig. Watch The L Word: Generation Q Sundays at 10/9c. #TheLWord #GenerationQ Subscribe to the L Word: Generation Q channel: https://bit.ly/32RCdH0 Don’t have SHOWTIME? Order now: http://s.sho.com/1HbTNpQ Get SHOWTIME merchandise now: http://sho.com/store_yt_showtime Get more SHOWTIME: Follow: https://twitter.com/SHO_Network Like: https://www.facebook.com/showtime Instagram: https://instagram.com/showtime/ Website: http://www.sho.com/ Get more The L Word: Generation Q: Follow: https://twitter.com/SHO_TheLWord Like: https://www.facebook.com/TheLWordOnShowtime/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sho_thelword/ Website: https://s.sho.com/2Hxo36z The groundbreaking drama series originally ran on SHOWTIME from 2004-2009. In this sequel, Beals, Moennig and Hailey will resume their original roles alongside a new generation of diverse, self-possessed LGBTQIA characters experiencing love, heartbreak, sex, setbacks and success in L.A. The series sparked subsequent versions, including the docuseries The Real L Word and L Word Mississippi: Hate the Sin.