Rentrée 2018 aux Etats-Unis : point sur les nouveautés, les séries reconduites et celles annulées

36 nouvelles séries feront leur apparition la saison prochaine sur les chaînes cinq principales chaînes américaines (ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC et CW). Pour tout savoir sur les séries choisies, celles qui ont été renouvelées et celles annulées, voici un point sur la rentrée télévisée aux Etats-Unis.

Les nouveautés

ABC

The Rookie

A Million Little Things

The Fix

Grand Hotel

The Kids Are Alright

Take Two

Schooled

Single Parents

Whiskey Cavalier

CBS

Magnum P.I.

God Friended Me

The Red Line

The Code

Fam

Welcome to the Neighborhood

Comédie de Damon Wayans Jr

FBI

Murphy Brown

FOX

Rel

The Passage

The Cool Kids

Proven Innocent

The Last Man Standing (7e, série initialement sur ABC)

NBC

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (6e, série initialement sur la Fox)

The InBetween

Manifest

Abby's

I Feel Bad

The Village

The Enemy Within

New Amsterdam

The Gilded Age

CW

Charmed

In the Dark

Roswell, New Mexico

All American

Legacies



Les séries renouvelées

ABC

Grey's Anatomy (15e saison)

Roseanne (11e)

Modern Family (10e)

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (6e)

Les Goldberg (6e)

Murder (5e)

Black-ish (5e)

Bienvenue chez les Huang (5e)

American Housewife (3e)

Speechless (3e)

The Good Doctor (2e)

For the People (2e)

Splitting up Together (2e)

Station 19 (2e)

CBS

NCIS (16e)

Esprits criminels (14e)

The Big Bang Theory (12e)

NCIS : Los Angeles (10e)

Blue Bloods (10e)

Hawaii Five-O (9e)

Elementary (7e)

Mom (6e)

NCIS : Nouvelle-Orléans (5e)

Madam Secretary (5e)

Life in Pieces (4e)

Man with a Plan (3e)

MacGyver (3e)

Bull (3e)

Instinct (2e)

SEAL Team (2e)

SWAT (2e)

Young Sheldon (2e)

Ranson (2e)

Slavation (2e)

FOX

Les Simpson (30e)

Les Griffin (17e)

Bob's Burgers (9e)

Empire (5e)

Gotham (5e)

L'Arme fatale (3e)

Star (3e)

The Orville (2e)

The Gifted (2e)

911 (2e)

The Resident (2e)



NBC

New York unité spéciale (20e)

Chicago Fire (7e)

Blacklist (6e)

Chicago PD (6e)

Superstore (4e)

Blindspot (4e)

Chicago Med (4e)

This is us (3e)

The Good Place (3e)

Midnight, Texas (2e)

Will and Grace (2e)

Good Girls (2e)

A.P. Bio (2e)

CW

Supernatural (14e)

Arrow (7e)

The 100 (6e)

Flash (5e)

Jane the Virgin (5e)

iZombie (5e)

Supergirl (4e)

Legends of Tomorrow (4e)

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (4e)

Riverdale (3e)

Black Lightning (2e)

Dynasty (2e)

Les séries annulées

ABC

Alex, Inc (nouveauté)

The Crossing (nouveauté)

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World (nouveauté)

The Mayor (nouveauté)

Ten Days in the Valley (nouveauté)

Marvel's Inhumans (nouveauté)

The Middle (9 saisons)

Scandal (7)

Once Upon a Time (7)

Quantico (3)

Designated Survivor (3)

The Last Man Standing (récupéré par la Fox)



CBS

Kevin Can Wait (2)

Superior Donuts (2)

Scorpion (4)

Living Biblically (nouveauté)

Me, Myself and I (nouveauté)

9JKL (nouveauté)

Wisdom of the Crowd (nouveauté)

FOX

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (récupéré par NBC)

L'Exorciste (2)

Lucifer (3)

The Last Man on Earth (4)

The Mick (2)

New Girl (7)

X-Files (11)

NBC

Rise (nouveauté)

Great News (2)

The Brave (nouveauté)

The Night Shift (4)

Shades of Blue (3)

Taken (2)

CW

The Originals (5)

Life Sentence (nouveauté)

Valor (nouveauté)