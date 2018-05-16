Rentrée 2018 aux Etats-Unis : point sur les nouveautés, les séries reconduites et celles annulées

36 nouvelles séries feront leur apparition la saison prochaine sur les chaînes cinq principales chaînes américaines (ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC et CW). Pour tout savoir sur les séries choisies, celles qui ont été renouvelées et celles annulées, voici un point sur la rentrée télévisée aux Etats-Unis.
- Les nouveautés
ABC
The Rookie
A Million Little Things
The Fix
Grand Hotel
The Kids Are Alright
Take Two
Schooled
Single Parents
Whiskey Cavalier
CBS
Magnum P.I.
God Friended Me
The Red Line
The Code
Fam
Welcome to the Neighborhood
Comédie de Damon Wayans Jr
FBI
Murphy Brown
FOX
Rel
The Passage
The Cool Kids
Proven Innocent
The Last Man Standing (7e, série initialement sur ABC)
NBC
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (6e, série initialement sur la Fox)
The InBetween
Manifest
Abby's
I Feel Bad
The Village
The Enemy Within
New Amsterdam
The Gilded Age
CW
Charmed
In the Dark
Roswell, New Mexico
All American
Legacies
- Les séries renouvelées
ABC
Grey's Anatomy (15e saison)
Roseanne (11e)
Modern Family (10e)
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (6e)
Les Goldberg (6e)
Murder (5e)
Black-ish (5e)
Bienvenue chez les Huang (5e)
American Housewife (3e)
Speechless (3e)
The Good Doctor (2e)
For the People (2e)
Splitting up Together (2e)
Station 19 (2e)
CBS
NCIS (16e)
Esprits criminels (14e)
The Big Bang Theory (12e)
NCIS : Los Angeles (10e)
Blue Bloods (10e)
Hawaii Five-O (9e)
Elementary (7e)
Mom (6e)
NCIS : Nouvelle-Orléans (5e)
Madam Secretary (5e)
Life in Pieces (4e)
Man with a Plan (3e)
MacGyver (3e)
Bull (3e)
Instinct (2e)
SEAL Team (2e)
SWAT (2e)
Young Sheldon (2e)
Ranson (2e)
Slavation (2e)
FOX
Les Simpson (30e)
Les Griffin (17e)
Bob's Burgers (9e)
Empire (5e)
Gotham (5e)
L'Arme fatale (3e)
Star (3e)
The Orville (2e)
The Gifted (2e)
911 (2e)
The Resident (2e)
NBC
New York unité spéciale (20e)
Chicago Fire (7e)
Blacklist (6e)
Chicago PD (6e)
Superstore (4e)
Blindspot (4e)
Chicago Med (4e)
This is us (3e)
The Good Place (3e)
Midnight, Texas (2e)
Will and Grace (2e)
Good Girls (2e)
A.P. Bio (2e)
CW
Supernatural (14e)
Arrow (7e)
The 100 (6e)
Flash (5e)
Jane the Virgin (5e)
iZombie (5e)
Supergirl (4e)
Legends of Tomorrow (4e)
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (4e)
Riverdale (3e)
Black Lightning (2e)
Dynasty (2e)
- Les séries annulées
ABC
Alex, Inc (nouveauté)
The Crossing (nouveauté)
Kevin (Probably) Saves the World (nouveauté)
The Mayor (nouveauté)
Ten Days in the Valley (nouveauté)
Marvel's Inhumans (nouveauté)
The Middle (9 saisons)
Scandal (7)
Once Upon a Time (7)
Quantico (3)
Designated Survivor (3)
The Last Man Standing (récupéré par la Fox)
CBS
Kevin Can Wait (2)
Superior Donuts (2)
Scorpion (4)
Living Biblically (nouveauté)
Me, Myself and I (nouveauté)
9JKL (nouveauté)
Wisdom of the Crowd (nouveauté)
FOX
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (récupéré par NBC)
L'Exorciste (2)
Lucifer (3)
The Last Man on Earth (4)
The Mick (2)
New Girl (7)
X-Files (11)
NBC
Rise (nouveauté)
Great News (2)
The Brave (nouveauté)
The Night Shift (4)
Shades of Blue (3)
Taken (2)
CW
The Originals (5)
Life Sentence (nouveauté)
Valor (nouveauté)