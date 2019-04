"Lisey's Story" : Julianne Moore, héroïne d'une série produite par J.J. Abrams

11.22.63 on Hulu Trailer (Official) - 06/09/2017 Watch the official trailer for the Hulu original series 11.22.63, premiering on Presidents Day — February 15th, 2016. Learn more about 11.22.63 at http://www.hulu.tv/112263_YT Like 11.22.63 on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/112263onHulu/ Follow 11.22.63 on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/112263OnHulu Follow 11.22.63 on Instagram at http://www.instagram.com/112263OnHulu Subscribe to our YouTube channel at http://www.youtube.com/hulu Hulu Original series 11.22.63 is a thriller in which high school English teacher Jake Epping (James Franco) travels back in time to prevent the assassination of President John F. Kennedy — but his mission is threatened by Lee Harvey Oswald, falling in love and the past itself, which doesn’t want to be changed. Also starring Chris Cooper, Josh Duhamel, T.R. Knight, Cherry Jones, Sarah Gadon, Lucy Fry, George MacKay and Daniel Webber. The eight-part event series based upon the New York Times best-selling 2011 novel written by Stephen King premieres Presidents Day, Feb. 15, 2016, on Hulu. J.J. Abrams, Stephen King, Bridget Carpenter and Bryan Burk serve as executive producers. Academy Award®-winning Director Kevin Macdonald (Last King of Scotland, State of Play, Black Sea) directs and executive produces the first two hours.