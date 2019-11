La Russie déboulonne le mythe de Lénine à la télévision et au cinéma

THE LENIN FACTOR / OFFICIAL TRAILER / RUSSIAN FILM WEEK IN NEW YORK 2019 - 07/11/2019 It’s been almost three years since the bloodiest war in the history of humanity began – World War One. Vladimir Lenin has long been in immigration and recently moved to Zurich. Having devoted his whole life to preparing the revolution, Lenin “missed” its beginning and is now looking for any opportunity to return to Russia and take control of the situation. Director: Vladimir Khotinenko Screenplay: Kirill Zhurenkov, Nadezhda Vorobyova Starring: Evgeny Mironov, Daria Ekamasova, Fedor Bondarchuk, Paulina Andreeva Rating: 12+ Length: 113 min. Genre: Drama/History