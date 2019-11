"La Route étroite vers le nord lointain" sera adaptée en série par Justin Kurzel

Shantaram announcement - 27/11/2019 Victoria has secured the highly anticipated 10-part television adaptation of Gregory David Roberts’ best-selling novel Shantaram, set to commence filming in Melbourne in October. Produced by Paramount Television and Anonymous Content, Shantaram follows hot on the heels of US TV hit Preacher, which completed filming in Victoria in June. Shantaram was secured through a partnership between the Australian Government and Victorian State Government. The Federal Government will provide $7.4 million for the production through its Location Incentive program, while the Victorian Government is supporting the production through Film Victoria’s Production Incentive Attraction Fund. Visit www.film.vic.gov.au for more information.