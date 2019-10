Jeff Daniels et Holly Hunter rejoignent le casting d'une mini-série sur Trump et l'ancien directeur du FBI James Comey

The Looming Tower | Jeff Daniels, Wrenn Schmidt | TV Series | Official Trailer | Amazon Prime Video... The Looming Tower is an American drama miniseries based on the Pulitzer-Prize winning book by Lawrence Wright. It explores the events leading to the attack on 9/11 - from the rising threat of Osama Bin Laden, to how the rivalry between the CIA and the FBI inadvertently set the stage for the tragedy of 9/11 and the war in Afghanistan. It follows the chief of the FBI's counterterrorism unit, John O'Neill, who foresaw the deadly outcome and has to make a strong case around the imminent danger. Starring: Jeff Daniels, Wren Schmidt ► Stream Now: https://amzn.to/TheLoomingTower For more such videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel ► https://amzn.to/Subscribe For more updates, stay connected with us on ► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PrimeVideoIN/ ► Twitter: https://twitter.com/PrimeVideoIN ► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/primevideoin About Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video offers unlimited ad-free streaming of Prime Originals, premium Hollywood, Bollywood & Regional movies, and TV shows. Enjoy on your phone, tablet or SmartTV. Or you can download your favorite movies and TV shows to watch them offline. ► Join Prime today at just Rs.999/year only. https://amzn.to/SignUp