Emmy Awards: les nominations dans les principales catégories

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 2 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - 03/12/2018 Winner of 8 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series, watch the Season 2 Official Trailer for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Season 2 premieres December 5, 2018. “I’m The Greatest Star” Performed by Barbra Streisand Courtesy of Columbia Records » Watch The Marvelous Mrs.Maisel on Prime Video: http://bit.ly/MaiselPrimeVideo » SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/PrimeVideoSubscribe About The Marvelous Mrs.Maisel: In 1958 New York, Midge Maisel's life is on track- husband, kids, and elegant Yom Kippur dinners in their Upper West Side apartment. But when her life takes a surprise turn, she has to quickly decide what else she's good at - and going from housewife to stand-up comic is a wild choice to everyone but her. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is written and directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino (Gilmore Girls). About The Marvelous Mrs.Maisel Season 2: After Midge’s triumph at the Gaslight, the fallout from her takedown of Sophie Lennon looms large, making her climb up the comedy ladder more challenging than ever. As the actual grind of being a comic begins to take its toll on Midge, the pressure to come clean to her family weighs on her – especially as her choices have a ripple effect on everyone around her. Get More The Marvelous Mrs.Maisel: Stream Now: http://bit.ly/MaiselPrimeVideo Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MaiselTV/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaiselTV?lang=en Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maiseltv/ About Prime Video: Want to watch it now? We've got it. This week's newest movies, last night's TV shows, classic favorites, and more are available to stream instantly, plus all your videos are stored in Your Video Library. Over 150,000 movies and TV episodes, including thousands for Amazon Prime members at no additional cost. Get More Prime Video: Stream Now: http://bit.ly/WatchMorePrimeVideo Facebook: http://bit.ly/PrimeVideoFB Twitter: http://bit.ly/PrimeVideoTW Instagram: http://bit.ly/AmazonPrimeVideoIG The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 2 - Official Trailer | Prime Video https://youtu.be/76bH1b9XreE Prime Video https://www.youtube.com/PrimeVideo