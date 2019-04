Canneseries: l'Espagnole "Perfect life" sacrée meilleure série

[CANNESERIES - SEASON 02] The Twelve - Trailer (Official Competition) - 11/04/2019 Watch the official trailer of "The Twelve", selected in the CANNESERIES' Official Competition. • More info about the series: http://canneseries.com/en/series/the-twelve-1/ • Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/canneseries/ • Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/canneseries • Twitter: https://twitter.com/canneseries Twelve ordinary people are called for jury duty for a murder case as traumatizing as it is controversial: the respected headmistress Fri Palmers stands accused of two murders, one of whom is her own child. Gradually, as the trial gains momentum, it is not only Fri’s fate that hangs in the balance, but also the lives of the jury members that are shaken to the core. Each jury member reacts based on his or her own personal scars and life experience. It is up to them to decide on the guilt or the innocence of this broken woman on trial. Created by Bert Van Dael & Sanne Nuyens Written by Bert Van Dael & Sanne Nuyens Cast: Maaike Cafmeyer, Maaike Neuville, Tom Vermeir, Charlotte De Bruyne, Peter Gorissen, Zouzou Ben Chikha, Piet De Praitere, Titus De Voogdt, Mieke De Groote, Johan Heldenbergh, Lynn Van Royen, Josse De Pauw 2018 / Belgium