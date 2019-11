Un film sur Michael Jackson en cours de développement

Michael Jackson - Thriller (Official Video) - 25/11/2019 Michael Jackson's official music video for "Thriller" Listen to more Michael Jackson: https://MichaelJackson.lnk.to/Stream!to Michael Jackson's 14-minute short film "Thriller" revolutionized the music video genre forever. Hailed as the greatest music video of all time by MTV, VH1, Rolling Stone and others, "Thriller," directed by John Landis, is also the only music video selected to be included in the Library of Congress' prestigious National Film Registry. Buy/Listen to Thriller 25: Amazon - http://smarturl.it/mj_thriller25_amzn?IQid=ytd.mj.thrill3 iTunes - http://smarturl.it/MJ_T25DE_OS?IQid=ytd.mj.thrill3 Official Store - http://smarturl.it/MJ_T25DE_OS?IQid=ytd.mj.thrill3 Spotify - http://smarturl.it/mj_thriller25_sptfy?IQid=ytd.mj.thrill3 Written by Rod Temperton Produced by Quincy Jones for Quincy Jones Productions From the album Thriller, released November 30, 1982 Released as a single January 23, 1984 THE SHORT FILM Director: John Landis Primary Production Location: Los Angeles, California Michael Jackson's short film for "Thriller" was the third of three short films produced for recordings from Thriller, which continues its reign as the biggest selling album of all time with worldwide sales in excess of 105 million as of June 1, 2016 and in December 2015 became the first ever album to be awarded triple diamond status (i.e.: sales in excess of 30 million) by the RIAA for US sales alone. The "Thriller" single reached No. 1 in four countries in 1984, topping the U.S. Billboard Hot Dance Club Play chart as well as charts in Spain, France and Belgium. The song peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, making Thriller the first album to feature seven Top 10 singles. The Recording Industry Association of America certified "Thriller" Gold and Platinum on December 4, 1989. The groundbreaking short films for the Thriller album, starting with "Billie Jean," following up with "Beat It" and culminating with the epic, nearly 14-minute "Thriller," truly expanded the possibilities of "music video" as art form. "I wanted something that would glue you to the set, something you'd want to watch over and over," Michael wrote in his 1988 memoir Moonwalk. "I wanted to be a pioneer in this relatively new medium and make the best short music movies we could make." In the short film's extended prologue, Michael's moonlit date with his girlfriend (played by model Ola Ray) is interrupted by his sudden transformation into a howling werewolf. While the "real" Michael and Ola, observing the scene in a movie theater, walk home from the their date, Michael teases her by singing the verses of "Thriller." Subscribe to the official Michael Jackson YouTube channel: https://MichaelJackson.lnk.to/subscribeYD Follow Michael Jackson: Facebook: https://MichaelJackson.lnk.to/followFI Twitter: https://MichaelJackson.lnk.to/followTI Instagram: https://MichaelJackson.lnk.to/followII Website: https://MichaelJackson.lnk.to/followWI Spotify: https://MichaelJackson.lnk.to/followSI Lyrics: It's close to midnight Something evil's lurking from the dark Under the moonlight You see a sight that almost stops your heart You try to scream But terror takes the sound before you make it You start to freeze As horror looks you right between your eyes You're paralyzed 'Cause this is thriller Thriller night And no one's gonna save you From the beast about to strike You know it's thriller Thriller night You're fighting for your life Inside a killer thriller tonight, yeah #MichaelJackson #Thriller #Halloween