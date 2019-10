Travis Knight réalisera l'adaptation du jeu vidéo "Uncharted", avec Tom Holland

Uncharted Drake's Fortune - Bande-annonce 3 - PS3 - 01/10/2019 If you like our channel and don't want to miss a thing, please show your support by subscribing. We have also dedicated channels for Our own Playscope productions : https://www.youtube.com/user/PlayscopeHD Playscope retrogaming videos : https://www.youtube.com/user/PlayscopeTimeline Mobile gaming trailers : https://www.youtube.com/user/playscopemobile You can follow us also on other social networks Facebook : http://fb.me/Playscope Twitter : http://twitter.com/playscope Twitch : http://www.twitch.tv/playscopelive