Taika Waititi va produire un film de science-fiction

THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER (2021) Teaser Trailer Concept - Natalie Portman, Chris Hemsworth Marvel... "The Goddess of Thunder"

Following the smash-hit success of his movie Thor: Ragnarok, Taika Waititi is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe once again to write and direct the fourth installment in the Thor series, Thor: Love and Thunder. The film will see Natalie Portman's Jane Foster take on the role of Lady Thor. It's fair to say that this particular Marvel sequel won't be one to miss. Marvel boss Kevin Feige announced at Comic-Con that Natalie Portman will return to the MCU as Jane Foster. But this time around, she will reportedly become a female God of Thunder herself, when Thor is unable to lift his hammer due to apparent unworthiness (a theme previously explored in Avengers: Endgame and in a popular comic-book run that the film is directly inspired by). On top of this, it's been confirmed that Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson will return as Thor and Valkyrie. It's possible that Mark Ruffalo's Hulk could appear in the film following his starring role in Thor: Ragnarok (Ruffalo supposedly still has one film left on his Marvel contract), or some team members from the Guardians of the Galaxy, last seen giving Thor a ride into space. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk. Thor 4 is due out November 5, 2021.

**This is a Concept Trailer. This was not made to fool or scam anyone, it is simply for fans to take a glimpse into what the movie could be like. **Copyright Disclaimer: This video is protected under fair use, due to the fact that it demonstrates/conceptualizes a specific or non-existing film idea, and compiles clips from previously existing productions to create a creatively unique vision and give new meaning. The video displays visual commentary on how a film idea could look.