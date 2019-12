Quel cap dans la galaxie "Star Wars" après la fin de la saga Skywalker ?

THE MANDALORIAN Official Trailer (2019) Disney, Star Wars Series HD - 24/12/2019 THE MANDALORIAN Official Trailer (2019) Disney, Star Wars Series HD Subscribe to Rapid Trailer For All The Latest Movie Trailers! ▶ https://goo.gl/dAgvgK Follow us on Twitter ▶ https://goo.gl/8m1wbv After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. “The Mandalorian” is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic. © 2019