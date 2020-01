Le film "Uncharted" avec Tom Holland est reporté à mars 2021

UNCHARTED 4: A Thief's End (5/10/2016) - Story Trailer | PS4 - 27/01/2020 https://www.playstation.com/en-us/games/uncharted-4-a-thiefs-end-ps4/ Every treasure has its price. Watch the story trailer for Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, coming May 10, 2016. Several years after his last adventure, retired fortune hunter Nathan Drake is forced back into the world of thieves. With the stakes much more personal, Drake embarks on a globe-trotting journey in pursuit of a historical conspiracy behind a fabled pirate treasure. His greatest adventure will test his physical limits, his resolve, and ultimately what he’s willing to sacrifice to save the ones he loves. © 2016 Sony Computer Entertainment America LLC. UNCHARTED 4: A Thief’s End is a trademark of Sony Computer Entertainment America LLC. Created and developed by Naughty Dog LLC.