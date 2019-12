Le film "Marriage Story" décroche six nominations aux Golden Globes

2020 Golden Globe award nominations announced - 09/12/2019 It’s the official kick-off to start the awards season: The Golden Globes. The nominees for the 2020 award ceremony were revealed live from Los Angeles on Dec. 9, with celebrity presenters Dakota Fanning, Tim Allen and Susan Kelechi Watson announcing this year’s nominees. Ricky Gervais is set to host the Golden Globes ceremony once again. The ceremony will air live from The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 5, 2020. Read the full list of nominees here: https://globalnews.ca/news/6265543/2020-golden-globe-nominations/ Subscribe to Global News Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/20fcXDc Like Global News on Facebook HERE: http://bit.ly/255GMJQ Follow Global News on Twitter HERE: http://bit.ly/1Toz8mt Follow Global News on Instagram HERE: https://bit.ly/2QZaZIB #GoldenGlobes #Entertainment #GlobalNews