"Hamilton", le succès de Broadway qui introduit le rap en comédie musicale, adapté au cinéma en 2021

Hamilton The Musical | Official Trailer HD - 04/02/2020 Title: Hamilton: An American Musical. Original Production: New York, Broadway (2015). Main Original Cast: Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton, Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton, Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr and Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler. Theater: Richard Rodgers Theatre. Music: Lin-Manuel Miranda. Lyrics: Lin-Manuel Miranda. Book: Lin-Manuel Miranda. Basis: Alexander Hamilton by Ron Chernow.