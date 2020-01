Ethan Hawke va adapter la pièce "Camino Real" de Tennessee Williams au cinéma

Blaze - Official Trailer | HD | Sundance Selects - 28/01/2020 Opening in Austin, Texas August 17th Directed by: Ethan Hawke Starring: Ben Dickey, Alia Shawkat, Josh Hamilton & Charlie Sexton BLAZE is inspired by the life of Blaze Foley, the unsung songwriting legend of the Texas outlaw music movement that spawned the likes of Merle Haggard and Willie Nelson. The film weaves together three different periods of time, braiding re-imagined versions of Blaze’s past, present and future. The different strands explore his love affair with Sybil Rosen; his last, dark night on earth; and the impact of his songs and his death had on his fans, friends, and foes. The braided storyline terminates in a bittersweet ending that acknowledges Blaze's profound highs and lows, as well as the impressions he made on the people who shared his journey. #IFCFilms #SundanceSelects #Blaze Subscribe to IFC: http://youtube.com/user/IFCFilmsTube Connect with IFC Online IFC Midnight Official Site: http://ifcmidnight.com Follow IFC Midnight on Twitter: https://twitter.com/IFCMidnight Find IFC Midnight on Facebook: http://facebook.com/IFCMidnight Follow IFC on Instagram : http://instagram.com/ifcfilms