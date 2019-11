Elizabeth Banks va réaliser et jouer "The Invisible Woman"

CHARLIE'S ANGELS - Official Trailer (HD) - 27/11/2019 Don’t judge a girl by her cover. Watch the official #CharliesAngels trailer now - only in theaters November. Visit Site: https://www.charliesangels.movie/?hs308=youtubeorg Follow Us On Social: https://www.facebook.com/CharliesAngels https://www.twitter.com/CharliesAngels https://www.instagram.com/CharliesAngels Subscribe to Sony Pictures for exclusive content: http://bit.ly/SonyPicsSubscribe In Banks’ bold vision, Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska are working for the mysterious Charles Townsend, whose security and investigative agency has expanded internationally. With the world’s smartest, bravest, and most highly trained women all over the globe, there are now teams of Angels guided by multiple Bosleys taking on the toughest jobs everywhere. The screenplay is by Elizabeth Banks from a story by Evan Spiliotopoulos and David Auburn. #ElizabethBanks #OfficialTrailer #Trailer #KristenStewart #NaomiScott #EllaBalinska #ArianaGrande #MileyCyrus #LanaDelRey #PatrickStewart #NoahCentineo #SamClaflin #DjimonHounsou