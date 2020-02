Dexter Fletcher ("Rocketman") réalisera le remake du "Saint"

Rocketman (2019) - Official Trailer - Paramount Pictures - 19/02/2020 The only way to tell his story is to live his fantasy. ✨ Taron Egerton is Elton John in #Rocketman, in theatres May 31. Watch the new trailer now! Get tickets: http://tickets.rocketman.movie Listen to “Rocket Man” from the album ‘Rocketman (Music From The Motion Picture)’: https://CastOfRocketman.lnk.to/RocketMan Pre-order/Pre-save the album now! Out 24 May: https://castofrocketman.lnk.to/RocketmanPreOrderV #Rocketman is an epic musical fantasy about the incredible human story of Elton John’s breakthrough years. The film follows the fantastical journey of transformation from shy piano prodigy Reginald Dwight into international superstar Elton John. This inspirational story - set to Elton John’s most beloved songs and performed by star Taron Egerton - tells the universally relatable story of how a small-town boy became one of the most iconic figures in pop culture. ROCKETMAN also stars Jamie Bell as Elton’s longtime lyricist and writing partner Bernie Taupin, Richard Madden as Elton’s first manager, John Reid, and Bryce Dallas Howard as Elton’s mother Sheila Farebrother. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RocketmanMovie Twitter: https://twitter.com/RocketmanMovie Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/RocketmanMovie Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a major global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment, is a unit of Viacom (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA), home to premier global media brands that create compelling television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, apps, games, consumer products, social media experiences, and other entertainment content for audiences in more than 180 countries. Connect with Paramount Pictures Online: Official Site: http://www.paramount.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Paramount Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/ParamountPics Twitter: https://twitter.com/paramountpics YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/Paramount