Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Michael Shannon ou Willem Dafoe dans le prochain Guillermo del Toro ?

Nightmare Alley (1947) Tyrone Power , Joan Blondell - 06/08/2019 Nightmare Alley is a 1947 film noir starring Tyrone Power and Joan Blondell, and directed by Edmund Goulding. The film is based on the 1946 novel of the same name, written by William Lindsay Gresham.Power, wishing to expand beyond the romantic and swashbuckler roles that brought him to fame, bought the rights to the novel so he could star as the unsavory lead, "The Great Stanton", a scheming carnival barker. The film premiered in the United States on October 9, 1947, then went into wide release on October 28, 1947, later having six more European releases between November 1947 to May 1954. Plot The movie follows the rise and fall of a con man—a story that begins and ends at a seedy traveling carnival.