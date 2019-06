BRIFF : "Zombi Child", l'enfant du vaudou

Zombi Child (2019) - Trailer (French) - 21/06/2019 Directed by : Bertrand Bonello Produced by : My New Picture Genre: Fiction - Runtime: 1 h 41 min French release: 12/06/2019 Production year: 2019 Haiti, 1962: A man is brought back from the dead only to be sent to the living hell of the sugarcane fields. In Paris, 55 years later, at the prestigious Légion d’honneur boarding school, a Haitian girl confesses an old family secret to a group of new friends - never imagining that this strange tale will convince a heartbroken classmate to do the unthinkable. More info: https://en.unifrance.org/movie/47954/zombi-child