Richard Linklater, cinéaste du temps qui passe, ancré loin de Hollywood

Boyhood is nominated for a total of 6 Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Ethan Hawke), Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Patricia Arquette), Best Director (Richard Linklater), Best Film Editing (Sandra Adair) and Best Original Screenplay (Richard Linklater). Boyhood is the Golden Globe Award Winner for Best Picture, Drama and Patricia Arquette is the Golden Globe Award Winner for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture and Richard Linklater is the Golden Globe Award Winner for Best Director. Filmed over 12 years with the same cast, Richard Linklater's BOYHOOD is a groundbreaking story of growing up as seen through the eyes of a child named Mason (a breakthrough performance by Ellar Coltrane), who literally grows up on screen before our eyes. Starring Ethan Hawke and Patricia Arquette as Mason's parents and newcomer Lorelei Linklater as his sister Samantha, BOYHOOD charts the rocky terrain of childhood like no other film has before. Snapshots of adolescence from road trips and family dinners to birthdays and graduations and all the moments in between become transcendent, set to a soundtrack spanning the years from Coldplay's Yellow to Arcade Fire's Deep Blue. BOYHOOD is both a nostalgic time capsule of the recent past and an ode to growing up and parenting.