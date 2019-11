Une nouvelle bande-annonce pour "The Aeronauts"

The Aeronauts - Official Trailer 2 | Prime Video - 08/11/2019 In 1862, daredevil balloon pilot Amelia Wren (Felicity Jones) teams up with pioneering meteorologist James Glaisher (Eddie Redmayne) to advancehuman knowledge of the weather and fly higher than anyone in history.While breaking records and furthering scientific discovery, their voyage to the very edge of existence helps the unlikely pair find their place in the world they have left far below them.But they face physical and emotional challenges in the thin air, as the ascent becomes a fight for survival. » In theaters December 6th and available on Prime Video December 20th » SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/PrimeVideoSubscribe About Prime Video: Want to watch it now? We've got it. This week's newest movies, last night's TV shows, classic favorites, and more are available to stream instantly, plus all your videos are stored in Your Video Library. Over 150,000 movies and TV episodes, including thousands for Amazon Prime members at no additional cost. Get More Prime Video: Stream Now: http://bit.ly/WatchMorePrimeVideo Facebook: http://bit.ly/PrimeVideoFB Twitter: http://bit.ly/PrimeVideoTW Instagram: http://bit.ly/AmazonPrimeVideoIG The Aeronauts - Official Trailer 2 | Prime Video https://youtu.be/QBQYHz6skJ0 Prime Video https://www.youtube.com/PrimeVideo