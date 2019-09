"UFA Film Nights" : des classiques du cinéma muet revisités avec orchestre

UFA FILM NIGHTS | Teaser - 19/09/2019 FILM CLASSICS WITH LIVE MUSIC. Bertelsmann, BOZAR and Cinematek invite you to the 7th edition of the UFA FILM NIGHTS, at BOZAR on 26, 27 and 28 September. ​​​​​​​Three nights to (re)discover some true masterpieces of silent cinema on the big screen. These lovingly restored celluloid treasures are accompanied by live musicians providing exciting, brand new soundtracks.