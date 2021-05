"The Underground Railroad", nouvelle minisérie monument sur l'esclavage

ROOTS miniseries premiere - January 1977 ABC-TV - 14/05/2021 Roots is a 1977 American television miniseries based on Alex Haley's work Roots: The Saga of an American Family. Roots won many awards including numerous Emmys, a Golden Globe and a Peabody Award. It received unprecedented Nielsen ratings with the finale still standing as the third-highest rated U.S. television program ever.