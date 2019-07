"So long my son" remporte le Grand Prix de la compétition internationale du BRIFF

SO LONG MY SON by Wang Xiaoshuai (Official international trailer HD) - 20/06/2019 SO LONG MY SON traces the lives of two families over three decades of social, political and human upheaval in China. Following the loss of a child in a tragic accident, their paths separate. Destinies ebb and flow, and fortunes are transformed under the impact of a country’s changing face. Yet even as their lives diverge, a common search for truth and reconciliation around the tragedy remains. But sometimes it can take a lifetime to say farewell. SO LONG MY SON chronicles people and a society in full transformation - in which human relationships and the tumultuous evolution of a nation are inevitably and inextricably intertwined.