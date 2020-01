Rencontre avec Hinde Boujemaa, pour "Noura rêve", son premier long métrage

Noura's Dream / Noura rêve (2019) - Trailer (French Subs) - 29/01/2020 Directed by : Hinde Boujemaa Produced by : Les Films de l'Après-Midi Genre: Fiction - Runtime: 1 h 32 min French release: 13/11/2019 Production year: 2019 An independent woman, Noura is raising her three children alone, working in a hospital laundry to make ends meet. While her husband Sofiane is back in jail, she meets Lassad, the love of her life. Forced to hide their relationship – if it were discovered, they would face 5 years in prison – Noura petitions for divorce but just days before it is granted, the lovers’ dream of a life together is threatened by Sofiane’s imminent release. More info: https://en.unifrance.org/movie/48454/noura-s-dream