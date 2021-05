Regardez "Colette", le court métrage français sur la Résistance, qui a ému Hollywood et reçu un Oscar

Colette: The French resistance fighter confronting fascism - Oscars 2021 Short Documentary Winner -... Colette has won the Academy Award in the category of best documentary short. This has been made possible by people like you supporting The Guardian's independent, audience-funded publishing – we and the filmmakers thank you. Help sustain our future by making a contribution today, from as little as $1 ► https://bit.ly/3aULDsl 90-year-old Colette Marin-Catherine confronts her past by visiting the German concentration camp Mittelbau-Dora where her brother was killed. As a young girl, she fought Hitler's Nazis as a member of the French Resistance. For 74 years, she has refused to step foot in Germany, but that changes when a young history student named Lucie enters her life. Prepared to re-open old wounds and revisit the terrors of that time, Marin-Catherine offers important lessons for us all. Read our Q & A with the filmmaker ► https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/nov/18/ill-never-be-the-same-again-facing-family-trauma-in-a-nazi-concentration-camp Subscribe to The Guardian on YouTube ► http://is.gd/subscribeguardian Support the Guardian ► https://support.theguardian.com/contribute Today in Focus podcast ► https://www.theguardian.com/news/series/todayinfocus Sign up for the Guardian documentaries newsletter ► https://www.theguardian.com/info/2016/sep/02/sign-up-for-the-guardian-documentaries-update The Guardian ► https://www.theguardian.com The Guardian YouTube network: Guardian News ► http://is.gd/guardianwires Owen Jones talks ► http://bit.ly/subsowenjones Guardian Football ► http://is.gd/guardianfootball Guardian Sport ► http://bit.ly/GDNsport Guardian Culture ► http://is.gd/guardianculture