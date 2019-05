Rami Malek rejoint Denzel Washington au casting de "Little Things"

Bohemian Rhapsody | Official Trailer [HD] | 20th Century FOX - 16/05/2019 Now On Digital: https://fox.co/2R1S9W5 Now On Blu-ray & DVD: http://bit.ly/BohemRhapsody Bohemian Rhapsody is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury. Freddie defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet. The film traces the meteoric rise of the band through their iconic songs and revolutionary sound. They reach unparalleled success, but in an unexpected turn Freddie, surrounded by darker influences, shuns Queen in pursuit of his solo career. Having suffered greatly without the collaboration of Queen, Freddie manages to reunite with his bandmates just in time for Live Aid. While bravely facing a recent AIDS diagnosis, Freddie leads the band in one of the greatest performances in the history of rock music. Queen cements a legacy that continues to inspire outsiders, dreamers and music lovers to this day. Cast: Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy, Joseph Mazzello, Aidan Gillen, Tom Hollander, Allen Leech and Mike Myers Directed by: Bryan Singer Connect with Bohemian Rhapsody Online: Visit the Bohemian Rhapsody WEBSITE: http://bohemianrhapsody.com Like Bohemian Rhapsody on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BohemianRhapsodyMovie Follow Bohemian Rhapsody on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/BoRhapMovie Follow Bohemian Rhapsody on INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BohemianRhapsodyMovie #BohemianRhapsody About 20th Century FOX: Official YouTube Channel for 20th Century Fox Movies. Home of Avatar, Aliens, X-Men, Die Hard, Deadpool, Ice Age, Alvin and the Chipmunks, Rio, Peanuts, Maze Runner, Planet of the Apes, Wolverine and many more. Connect with 20th Century FOX Online: Visit the 20th Century FOX WEBSITE: http://bit.ly/FOXMovie Like 20th Century FOX on FACEBOOK: http://bit.ly/FOXFacebook Follow 20th Century FOX on TWITTER: http://bit.ly/TwitterFOX Bohemian Rhapsody | Official Trailer [HD] | 20th Century FOX http://www.youtube.com/user/FoxMovies