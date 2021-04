Oscars 2021 : une coproduction belge défend sa place dans six catégories

QUO VADIS, AIDA? | Official UK Trailer [HD] - 23/04/2021 CELEBRATE WOMEN IN FILM THIS #INTERNATIONALWOMENSDAY #IWD2021 The award-winning director of 'Grbavica: The Land of My Dreams' returns with a powerful drama focused one one of the most shameful moments of recent European history. Watch the UK #trailer for Quo Vadis, Aida? and find the #film EXCLUSIVELY on Curzon Home Cinema from Friday 22 January: http://bit.ly/391yr4k Subscribe and "like" for more exclusive Curzon Artificial Eye trailers and content. SYNOPSIS: Srebrenica is no longer just the name of a town. It represents the worst of human cruelty and an act that many had hoped was expunged from European history with the end of the Second World War. Jasmila Zbanic's drama unfolds in 1995, just as the Serbian army have entered the mostly Muslim Bosnia town. Aida is a translator for the UN. Her family is among the thousands of citizens looking for shelter in the UN camp. But as an insider to the negotiations, she has access to crucial information that forces her into the untenable position of deciding between her obligation to those she loves and the role that has a wider impact. Zbanic's humanity, locating her story on a relatable level, within an event that many of us might find impossible to comprehend, is what raises 'Quo Vadis, Aida?' far above the level of the standard war film.