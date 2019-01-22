Oscars 2019 - "La Favorite" et "Roma" en tête avec 10 nominations (la liste complète)

"La Favorite" du Grec Yórgos Lánthimos, autour d'une course au pouvoir durant le règne de la reine Anne d'Angleterre, et "Roma" du Mexicain Alfonso Cuarón, qui s'intéresse à la vie d'une famille de classe moyenne à Mexico début des années 1970, trônent en tête des nominations pour les Oscars avec 10 citations chacun, a annoncé mardi l'Académie des arts et des sciences du cinéma. Le biopic sur Dick Cheney "Vice" de l'Américain Adam McKay et le drame romantique "A Star Is Born" de son compatriote Bradley Cooper engrangent eux 8 nominations. La cérémonie de remise des prix se déroulera le 24 février au Dolby Theatre à Hollywood.

Les longs métrages "La Favorite", "Roma", "Vice" et "A Star Is Born" concourront tous les quatre dans la catégorie "Meilleur film" face à "Black Panther" de Ryan Coogler, "BlacKkKlansman" de Spike Lee, "Bohemian Rhapsody" de Bryan Singer et "Green Book" de Peter Farrelly.

Côté réalisation, la 91e cérémonie des Oscars devra départager quatre cinéastes déjà cités dans la principale catégorie (Yórgos Lanthimos, Alfonso Cuarón, Adam McKay et Spike Lee) ainsi que Pawel Pawlikowski (Cold War).

Yalitzia Aparicio (Roma), Glenn Close, (The Wife), Olivia Colman (La Favorite), Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born) et Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me? ) tenteront quant à elles de se distinguer comme "Meilleure actrice". Alors que la catégorie équivalente masculine verra s'affronter Christian Bale (Vice), Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born), Willem Dafoe (At Eternity's Gate), Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody) et Viggo Mortensen (Green Book).

Dans la section "Meilleur second rôle féminin", sont nommées Amy Adams (Vice), Marina de Tavira (Roma), Regina King (Si Beale Street pouvait parler), Emma Stone et Rachel Weisz (toutes deux "La Favorite"). Parallèlement chez les hommes, sont en lice Mahershala Ali (Green Book), Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman), Sam Elliott (A Star Is Born), Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) et Sam Rockwell (Vice).

En ce qui concerne les films en langue étrangère, sont retenus "Capharnaüm" (Liban), "Cold War" (Pologne), "Never Look Away" (Allemagne), "Roma" (Mexique) et "Une affaire de famille" (Japon). Et pour les oeuvres d'animation: "Les Indestructibles 2", "L'île aux chiens", "Miraï, ma petite sœur", "Les mondes de Ralph 2" et "Spider-Man New Generation".

Côté belge, les courts métrages francophones "May Day" et "Icare", qui figuraient sur la shortlist (présélection) des Oscars, n'ont pas été retenus parmi les nommés mardi. Par ailleurs, depuis mi-décembre, on savait que "Girl" de Lukas Dhont, envoi officiel de la Belgique aux Oscars, était hors course pour l'Oscar du Meilleur film en langue étrangère.