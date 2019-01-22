Oscars 2019 - "La Favorite" et "Roma" en tête avec 10 nominations (la liste complète)

"La Favorite" du Grec Yórgos Lánthimos, autour d'une course au pouvoir durant le règne de la reine Anne d'Angleterre, et "Roma" du Mexicain Alfonso Cuarón, qui s'intéresse à la vie d'une famille de classe moyenne à Mexico début des années 1970, trônent en tête des nominations pour les Oscars avec 10 citations chacun, a annoncé mardi l'Académie des arts et des sciences du cinéma. Le biopic sur Dick Cheney "Vice" de l'Américain Adam McKay et le drame romantique "A Star Is Born" de son compatriote Bradley Cooper engrangent eux 8 nominations. La cérémonie de remise des prix se déroulera le 24 février au Dolby Theatre à Hollywood.
Les longs métrages "La Favorite", "Roma", "Vice" et "A Star Is Born" concourront tous les quatre dans la catégorie "Meilleur film" face à "Black Panther" de Ryan Coogler, "BlacKkKlansman" de Spike Lee, "Bohemian Rhapsody" de Bryan Singer et "Green Book" de Peter Farrelly.
Côté réalisation, la 91e cérémonie des Oscars devra départager quatre cinéastes déjà cités dans la principale catégorie (Yórgos Lanthimos, Alfonso Cuarón, Adam McKay et Spike Lee) ainsi que Pawel Pawlikowski (Cold War).
Yalitzia Aparicio (Roma), Glenn Close, (The Wife), Olivia Colman (La Favorite), Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born) et Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me? ) tenteront quant à elles de se distinguer comme "Meilleure actrice". Alors que la catégorie équivalente masculine verra s'affronter Christian Bale (Vice), Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born), Willem Dafoe (At Eternity's Gate), Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody) et Viggo Mortensen (Green Book).
Dans la section "Meilleur second rôle féminin", sont nommées Amy Adams (Vice), Marina de Tavira (Roma), Regina King (Si Beale Street pouvait parler), Emma Stone et Rachel Weisz (toutes deux "La Favorite"). Parallèlement chez les hommes, sont en lice Mahershala Ali (Green Book), Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman), Sam Elliott (A Star Is Born), Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) et Sam Rockwell (Vice).
En ce qui concerne les films en langue étrangère, sont retenus "Capharnaüm" (Liban), "Cold War" (Pologne), "Never Look Away" (Allemagne), "Roma" (Mexique) et "Une affaire de famille" (Japon). Et pour les oeuvres d'animation: "Les Indestructibles 2", "L'île aux chiens", "Miraï, ma petite sœur", "Les mondes de Ralph 2" et "Spider-Man New Generation".
Côté belge, les courts métrages francophones "May Day" et "Icare", qui figuraient sur la shortlist (présélection) des Oscars, n'ont pas été retenus parmi les nommés mardi. Par ailleurs, depuis mi-décembre, on savait que "Girl" de Lukas Dhont, envoi officiel de la Belgique aux Oscars, était hors course pour l'Oscar du Meilleur film en langue étrangère.
La liste complète des nominations
Meilleur acteur dans un rôle principal
Christian Bale pour "Vice"
Bradley Cooper pour "A Star Is Born"
Willem Dafoe pour "At Eternity's Gate"
Rami Malek pour "Bohemian Rhapsody"
Viggo Mortensen pour "Green Book"
Meilleur acteur dans un second rôle
Mahershala Ali pour "Green Book"
Adam Driver pour "BlacKkKlansman"
Sam Elliott pour "A Star Is Born"
Richard E. Grant pour "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"
Sam Rockwell pour "Vice"
Meilleure actrice dans un rôle principal
Yalitza Aparicio pour "Roma"
Glenn Close pour "The Wife"
Olivia Colman pour "The Favourite"
Lady Gaga pour "A Star Is Born"
Melissa McCarthy pour "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"
Meilleure actrice dans un second rôle
Amy Adams pour "Vice"
Marina De Tavira pour "Roma"
Regina King pour "If Beale Street Could Talk"
Emma Stone pour "The Favourite"
Rachel Weisz pour "The Favourite"
Meilleur film
"Black Panther" produit par Kevin Feige
"BlacKkKlansman" produit par Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Raymond Mansfield, Jordan Peele and Spike Lee
"Bohemian Rhapsody" produit par Graham King
"The Favourite" produit par Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Lee Magiday and Yorgos Lanthimos
"Green Book" produit par Jim Burke, Charles B. Wessler, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga
"Roma" produit par Gabriela Rodríguez and Alfonso Cuarón
"A Star is Born" produit par Bill Gerber, Bradley Cooper and Lynette Howell Taylor
"Vice" produit par Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Adam McKay and Kevin Messick
Meilleur film en langue étrangère
"Capharnaüm" (Liban)
"Cold War" (Pologne)
"Never Look Away" (Allemagne)
"Roma" (Mexique)
"Shoplifters" (Japon)
Meilleur film d'animation
"Incredibles 2" (de Brad Bird, John Walker and Nicole Paradis Grindle)
"Isle of Dogs" (de Wes Anderson, Scott Rudin, Steven Rales and Jeremy Dawson)
"Mirai" (de Mamoru Hosoda and Yuichiro Saito)
"Ralph breaks the Interne"t (de Rich Moore, Phil Johnston and Clark Spencer)
"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" (de Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller)
Meilleure Photographie / direction photo
Łukasz Żal pour "Cold War"
Robbie Ryan pour "The Favourite"
Caleb Deschanel pour "Never Look Away"
Alfonso Cuarón pour "Roma"
Matthew Libatique pour "A Star is Born"
Meilleurs costumes
Mary Zophres pour "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs"
Ruth Carter pour "Black Panther"
Sandy Powell pour "The Favourite"
Sandy Powell pour "Mary Poppins returns"
Alexandra Byrne pour "Mary Queen of Scots"
Meilleure direction d'acteurs
Spike Lee pour "BlacKkKlansman"
Paweł Pawlikowski pour "Cold War"
Yorgos Lanthimos pour "The Favourite"
Alfonso Cuarón pour "Roma"
Adam McKay pour "Vice"
Meilleur film documentaire
"Free Solo" (de Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Evan Hayes and Shannon Dill)
"Hale County, this morning, this evening" (de RaMell Ross, Joslyn Barnes and Su Kim)
"Minding the Gap" (de Bing Liu and Diane Quon)
"Of Fathers and Sons" (de Talal Derki, Ansgar Frerich, Eva Kemme and Tobias N. Siebert)
"RBG" (de Betsy West and Julie Cohen)
Meilleur court métrage documentaire
"Black Sheep" (de Ed Perkins and Jonathan Chinn)
"End Game " (de Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman)
"Lifeboat" (de Skye Fitzgerald and Bryn Mooser)
"A Night at the Garden" (de Marshall Curry)
"Period. End of Sentence" (de Rayka Zehtabchi and Melissa Berton)
Meilleur montage
Barry Alexander Brown pour "BlacKkKlansman"
John Ottman pour "Bohemian Rhapsody"
Yorgos Mavropsaridis pour "The Favourite"
Patrick J. Don Vito pour "Green Book"
Hank Corwin pour "Vice"
Meilleur maquillage et coiffure
Göran Lundström and Pamela Goldammer pour "Border"
Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher and Jessica Brooks pour "Mary Queen of Scots"
Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia DeHaney pour "Vice"
Meilleure musique (bande originale)
Ludwig Goransson pour "Black Panther"
Terence Blanchard pour "BlacKkKlansman"
Nicholas Britell pour "If Beale Street Could Talk"
Alexandre Desplat pour "Isle of Dogs"
Marc Shaiman pour "Mary Poppins returns"
"All the Stars" de "Black Panther" ; Music by Mark Spears, Kendrick Lamar Duckworth and Anthony Tiffith; Lyric by Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, Anthony Tiffith and Solana Rowe
"I'll Fight " de "RBG" ; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
"The Place Wher Lost Things Go" de "Mary Poppins Returns" ; Music by Marc Shaiman; Lyric by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman
"Shallow" de "A Star Is Born" ; Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt
"When a Cowboy trades his Spurs for Wings" de "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" ; Music and Lyric by David Rawlings and Gillian Welch
Meilleurs décors
"Black Panther " Production Design: Hannah Beachler; Set Decoration: Jay Hart
"The Favourite" Production Design: Fiona Crombie; Set Decoration: Alice Felton
"First Man" Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Kathy Lucas
"Mary Poppins returns" Production Design: John Myhre; Set Decoration: Gordon Sim
"Roma " Production Design: Eugenio Caballero; Set Decoration: Bárbara Enríquez
Meilleur court métrage d'animation
"Animal Behaviour" d'Alison Snowden and David Fine
"Bao" de Domee Shi and Becky Neiman-Cobb
"Late Afternoon" de Louise Bagnall and Nuria González Blanco
"One Small Step" d'Andrew Chesworth and Bobby Pontillas
"Weekends" de Trevor Jimenez
Meilleur court métrage
"Detainment " de Vincent Lambe and Darren Mahon
"Fauve " de Jeremy Comte and Maria Gracia Turgeon
"Marguerite " de Marianne Farley and Marie-Hélène Panisset
"Mother " de Rodrigo Sorogoyen and María del Puy Alvarado
"Skin" Guy Nattiv and Jaime Ray Newman
Meilleur son
"Black Panther", son de Benjamin A. Burtt and Steve Boeddeker
"Bohemian Rhapsody" de John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone
"First Man" son de Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan
"A Quiet Place" d'Ethan Van der Ryn and Erik Aadahl
"Roma " de Sergio Díaz and Skip Lievsay
Meilleur mixage
"Black Panther" mixé par Steve Boeddeker, Brandon Proctor and Peter Devlin
"Bohemian Rhapsody" mixé par Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali
"First man" mixé par Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montaño, Ai-Ling Lee and Mary H. Ellis
"Roma" mixé par Skip Lievsay, Craig Henighan and José Antonio García
"A Star is Born" mixé par Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, Jason Ruder and Steve Morrow
Meilleurs effets visuels
"Avengers : Infinity war" par Dan DeLeeuw, Kelly Port, Russell Earl and Dan Sudick
"Christopher Robin" par Christopher Lawrence, Michael Eames, Theo Jones and Chris Corbould
"First Man" par Paul Lambert, Ian Hunter, Tristan Myles and J.D. Schwalm
"Ready Player One" par Roger Guyett, Grady Cofer, Matthew E. Butler and David Shirk
"Solo : A Star Wars Story" par Rob Bredow, Patrick Tubach, Neal Scanlan and Dominic Tuohy
Meilleure adaptation (scénario)
"The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" écrit par Joel Coen & Ethan Coen
"BlacKkKlansman" écrit par Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee
"Can You Ever Forgive Me?" écrit par Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty
"If Beale Street Could Talk" écrit par Barry Jenkins
"A Star is Born" écrit par Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters
Meilleur scénario original
"The Favourite " écrit par Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara
"First Reformed" écrit par Paul Schrader
"Green Book écrit par Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly
"Roma" écrit par Alfonso Cuarón
"Vice" écrit par Adam McKay