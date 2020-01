"Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood", grand gagnant des Critics' Choice Awards

ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD - Official Trailer (HD) - 06/01/2020 “In this town, it can all change…like that.” Watch the new #OnceUponATimeInHollywood trailer - in theaters July 26. https://www.OnceUponATimeInHollywood.movie/?hs308=youtubeorg Follow Us On Social: https://www.facebook.com/OnceInHollywood https://www.twitter.com/OnceInHollywood https://www.instagram.com/OnceInHollywood Subscribe to Sony Pictures for exclusive content: http://bit.ly/SonyPicsSubscribe Quentin Tarantino’s ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD visits 1969 Los Angeles, where everything is changing, as TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) make their way around an industry they hardly recognize anymore. The ninth film from the writer-director features a large ensemble cast and multiple storylines in a tribute to the final moments of Hollywood’s golden age. #LeonardoDiCaprio #BradPitt #QuentinTarantino #MargotRobbie #Hollywood #Sony #OfficialTrailer #Trailer