"Nomadland" vainqueur des Baftas entre en lice pour les Oscars

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN - Official Trailer [HD] - This Christmas - 23/04/2021 Every now and then, a film comes along that jolts us awake. #PromisingYoungWoman is in theaters this Christmas. ???? From visionary director Emerald Fennell (Killing Eve) comes a delicious new take on revenge. Everyone said Cassie (Carey Mulligan) was a promising young woman... until a mysterious event abruptly derailed her future. But nothing in Cassie’s life is what it appears to be: she’s wickedly smart, tantalizingly cunning, and she’s living a secret double life by night. Now, an unexpected encounter is about to give Cassie a chance to right the wrongs of the past in this thrilling and wildly entertaining story. #PromisingYoungWoman Soundtrack out 12/4! Pre-order/pre-save now https://promisingyoungwomanost.lnk.to/pyw!FYTD https://www.focusfeatures.com/promising-young-woman https://www.facebook.com/promisingyoungwoman/ https://twitter.com/PromisingFilm https://www.instagram.com/promisingyoungwoman/