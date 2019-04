Netflix toujours en forme mais le ralentissement américain se confirme

The Highwaymen | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix - 21/02/2019 The outlaws made headlines. The lawmen made history. Watch The Highwaymen on Netflix March 29, 2019. From director John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side), THE HIGHWAYMEN follows the untold true story of the legendary lawmen who brought down Bonnie and Clyde. When the full force of the FBI and the latest forensic technology aren’t enough to capture the nation’s most notorious criminals, two former Texas Rangers (Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson) must rely on their gut instincts and old school skills to get the job done. THE HIGHWAYMEN also stars Kathy Bates, John Carroll Lynch, and Kim Dickens. #TheHighwaymen #KevinCostner #WoodyHarrelson Watch The Highwaymen on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/in/title/80200571 SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/29qBUt7 About Netflix: Netflix is the world's leading internet entertainment service with 130 million memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments. Connect with Netflix Online: Visit Netflix WEBSITE: http://nflx.it/29BcWb5 Like Netflix Kids on FACEBOOK: http://bit.ly/NetflixFamily Like Netflix on FACEBOOK: http://bit.ly/29kkAtN Follow Netflix on TWITTER: http://bit.ly/29gswqd Follow Netflix on INSTAGRAM: http://bit.ly/29oO4UP Follow Netflix on TUMBLR: http://bit.ly/29kkemT The Highwaymen | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix http://youtube.com/netflix