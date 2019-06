National Geographic célèbre les 50 ans des premiers pas de l'homme sur la Lune avec un documentaire inédit

Apollo: Missions to the Moon – Trailer | National Geographic - 17/06/2019 As the world prepares to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first manned lunar landing, Emmy and Peabody Award-winning filmmaker Tom Jennings uses his signature style of first-person storytelling to create an immersive account that spans the breadth and depth of NASA’s Apollo Space Program. ➡ Subscribe: http://bit.ly/NatGeoSubscribe About National Geographic: National Geographic is the world's premium destination for science, exploration, and adventure. Through their world-class scientists, photographers, journalists, and filmmakers, Nat Geo gets you closer to the stories that matter and past the edge of what's possible. Get More National Geographic: Official Site: http://bit.ly/NatGeoOfficialSite Facebook: http://bit.ly/FBNatGeo Twitter: http://bit.ly/NatGeoTwitter Instagram: http://bit.ly/NatGeoInsta Apollo: Missions to the Moon – Trailer | National Geographic https://youtu.be/cTFnyeCM7lU National Geographic https://www.youtube.com/natgeo