Même après le rachat par Disney, la fanfare des studios Fox va encore retentir

Breakthrough | Official Trailer [HD] | 20th Century FOX - 05/04/2019 Get Tickets Now: http://BreakthroughTickets.com BREAKTHROUGH is based on the inspirational true story of one mother’s unfaltering love in the face of impossible odds. When Joyce Smith’s adopted son John falls through an icy Missouri lake, all hope seems lost. But as John lies lifeless, Joyce refuses to give up. Her steadfast belief inspires those around her to continue to pray for John’s recovery, even in the face of every case history and scientific prediction. From producer DeVon Franklin (Miracles from Heaven) and adapted for the screen by Grant Nieporte (Seven Pounds) from Joyce Smith’s own book, BREAKTHROUGH is an enthralling reminder that faith and love can create a mountain of hope, and sometimes even a miracle. In Theaters This Easter For group ticket information, visit: http://www.BreakthroughMovie.com/Groups Directed by: Roxann Dawson Produced by: DeVon Franklin Cast: Chrissy Metz, Josh Lucas, Topher Grace, Mike Colter, Marcel Ruiz, Sam Trammell and Dennis Haysbert Based on The Impossible: The Miraculous Story of a Mother’s Faith and Her Child’s Resurrection by Joyce Smith Connect with Breakthrough Online: Visit the Breakthrough WEBSITE: http://www.BreakthroughMovie.com Like Breakthrough on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BreakthroughMovie Follow Breakthrough on TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/SeeBreakthrough Follow Breakthrough on INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BreakthroughMovie #BreakthroughMovie Watch "The Heroes": https://fox.co/BreakthroughHeroes Watch "The Cast": https://fox.co/BreakthroughCast Watch "Nothing is Impossible": https://fox.co/NothingIsImpossible Watch "Chrissy's Story": https://fox.co/ChrissysStory Watch the first clip: https://fox.co/TheBest About 20th Century FOX: Official YouTube Channel for 20th Century Fox Movies. Home of Avatar, Aliens, X-Men, Die Hard, Deadpool, Ice Age, Alvin and the Chipmunks, Rio, Peanuts, Maze Runner, Planet of the Apes, Wolverine and many more. Connect with 20th Century FOX Online: Visit the 20th Century FOX WEBSITE: http://bit.ly/FOXMovie Like 20th Century FOX on FACEBOOK: http://bit.ly/FOXFacebook Follow 20th Century FOX on TWITTER: http://bit.ly/TwitterFOX Breakthrough | Official Trailer [HD] | 20th Century FOX http://www.youtube.com/user/FoxMovies