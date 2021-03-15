Les Oscars publient la liste des nominations pour l’édition 2021

La prestigieuse cérémonie aura lieu le 25 avril, soit deux mois plus tard que l’édition de l’année dernière. Et la liste des nominations, dans les 23 catégories vient d’être dévoilée en live ce lundi matin par Pryanka Chopras et Nick Jonas.
Tous les regards étaient tournés vers les plateformes de streaming dont on pressentait une présence en force cette année. Et les paris n’ont pas été démentis vu que le film le plus cité est "Mank", produit par Netflix, un film qui se retrouve dans dix catégories différentes, dont celle de "meilleur film", "meilleur réalisateur" pour David Fincher, "meilleur acteur" pour Gary Oldman et "meilleure actrice dans un second rôle" pour Amanda Seyfried, plus nombreuses catégories techniques.
Derrière "Mank", six autres films sont nommés dans 6 catégories : "Nomadland" de Chloe Zhao avec Frances McDormand, considéré comme le favori par de nombreux experts après sa victoire aux Golden Globes, "The Father" du Français Florian Zeller avec Anthony Hopkins, "Les Sept de Chicago" d'Aaron Sorkin avec Sacha Baron Cohen, "Judas and the Black Messiah" avec Daniel Kaluuya, "Minari" et "Sound of Metal".
Meilleur film
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Meilleur réalisateur – Meilleure réalisatrice
Cette année, deux réalisatrices sont nommées dans la catégorie :
Lee Isaac Chung, "Minari"
Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"
David Fincher, "Mank"
Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland"
Thomas Vinterberg, "Another Round"
Chloé Zhao qui a le vent en poupe cette année, a obtenu 4 nominations : meilleur film, meilleure réalisation, meilleur montage et meilleur scénario.
Meilleur acteur
Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"
Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom"
Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"
Gary Oldman, "Mank"
Steven Yeun, "Minari"
Meilleure actrice
Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom"
Andra Day, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"
Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman"
Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"
Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"
Meilleur acteur dans un second rôle
Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"
Leslie Odom Jr., "One Night in Miami"
Paul Raci, "Sound of Metal"
Lakeith Stanfield, "Judas and the Black Messiah"
Meilleure actrice dans un second rôle
Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy"
Olivia Colman, "The Father"
Amanda Seyfried, "Mank"
Yuh-Jung Youn, "Minari"
Meilleur scénario original
"Judas and the Black Messiah"
"Minari"
"Promising Young Woman"
"Sound of Metal"
"The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Meilleur scénario adapté
"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
"The Father"
"Nomadland"
"One Night in Miami"
"The White Tiger"
Meilleur film d’animation
"Onward"
"Over the Moon"
"A Shaun the Sheep Movie : Farmageddon"
"Soul"
"Wolfwalkers"
Meilleurs décors
"The Father"
"Mank"
"Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom"
"News of the World"
"Tenet"
Meilleure création de costumes
"Emma"
"Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom"
"Mank"
"Mulan"
"Pinocchio"
Meilleure photographie
"Judas and the Black Messiah"
"Mank"
"News of the World"
"Nomadland"
"The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Meilleur montage
"The Father"
"Nomadland"
"Promising Young Woman"
"Sound of Metal"
"The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Meilleurs maquillages et coiffures
"Emma"
"Hillbilly Elegy"
"Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom"
"Mank"
"Pinocchio"
Meilleur son
"Greyhound"
"Mank"
"News of the World"
"Soul"
"Sound of Metal"
Meilleurs effets visuels
"Love and Monsters"
"The Midnight Sky"
"Mulan"
"The One and Only Ivan"
"Tenet"
Meilleure musique de film
"Da 5 Bloods"
"Mank"
"Minari"
"News of the World"
"Soul"
Meilleure chanson originale
"Husavik" (Eurovision Song Contest : The Story of Fire Saga)
"Fight for You" (Judas and the Black Messiah)
"Lo Sì (Seen)" (The Life Ahead)
"Speak Now" ("One Night in Miami)
"Hear My Voice" (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
Meilleur documentaire
"Collective"
"Crip Camp"
"The Mole Agent"
"My Octopus Teacher"
"Time"
Meilleur film en langue étrangère
"Another Round", Danemark
"Better Days", Hong Kong
"Collective", Roumanie
"The Man Who Sold His Skin", Tunisie
"Quo Vadis, Aida ?", Bosnie-Herzegovine
Meilleur court métrage d’animation
"Burrow"
"Genius Loci"
"If Anything Happens I Love You"
"Opera"
"Yes-People"
Meilleur court métrage documentaire
"Colette"
"A Concerto Is a Conversation"
"Do Not Split"
"Hunger Ward"
"A Love Song for Latasha"
Meilleur court métrage de fiction
"Feeling Through"
"The Letter Room"
"The Present"
"Two Distant Strangers"
"White Eye"/
Rendez-vous le 25 avril, pour connaître les vainqueurs dans ces différentes catégories.