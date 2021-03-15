Les Oscars publient la liste des nominations pour l’édition 2021

La prestigieuse cérémonie aura lieu le 25 avril, soit deux mois plus tard que l’édition de l’année dernière. Et la liste des nominations, dans les 23 catégories vient d’être dévoilée en live ce lundi matin par Pryanka Chopras et Nick Jonas.

Tous les regards étaient tournés vers les plateformes de streaming dont on pressentait une présence en force cette année. Et les paris n’ont pas été démentis vu que le film le plus cité est "Mank", produit par Netflix, un film qui se retrouve dans dix catégories différentes, dont celle de "meilleur film", "meilleur réalisateur" pour David Fincher, "meilleur acteur" pour Gary Oldman et "meilleure actrice dans un second rôle" pour Amanda Seyfried, plus nombreuses catégories techniques.

Derrière "Mank", six autres films sont nommés dans 6 catégories : "Nomadland" de Chloe Zhao avec Frances McDormand, considéré comme le favori par de nombreux experts après sa victoire aux Golden Globes, "The Father" du Français Florian Zeller avec Anthony Hopkins, "Les Sept de Chicago" d'Aaron Sorkin avec Sacha Baron Cohen, "Judas and the Black Messiah" avec Daniel Kaluuya, "Minari" et "Sound of Metal".