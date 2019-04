Le réalisateur de "Spotlight" Steve Golin est décédé

Wild At Heart (1990) - Official Trailer - 23/04/2019 Subscribe to SHOUTFACTORY: http://bit.ly/1nm0dKP Follow us on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/shoutfactory Like us on FACEBOOK: http://on.fb.me/1nEYhOx "This whole world’s wild at heart and weird on top." – Lula Fortune Virtuoso filmmaker David Lynch (Twin Peaks, Blue Velvet) brings his singular vision to the screen once more with Wild At Heart, an incendiary tale of love, violence and snakeskin jackets. Adapted from the novel by Barry Gifford, Wild At Heart stars Nicolas Cage (Leaving Las Vegas, Adaptation) and Laura Dern (Inland Empire, Jurassic Park) as Sailor and Lula, a pair of young lovers on the run from Lula's mother Marietta (Dern's real-life mother Diane Ladd, in an Academy Award®-nominated role). Sailor and Lula's journey takes them into the dark heart of America, where dangers and temptations lurk ... and where only their love can truly protect them. But even their all-consuming passion may not withstand the sinister presence of Bobby Peru (Willem Dafoe in an unforgettable performance). Buy this title: https://www.shoutfactory.com/product/wild-at-heart-collector-s-edition A diversified multi-platform media company devoted to producing, uncovering, preserving and revitalizing the very best of pop culture, Shout! Factory’s entertainment offerings serve up first-run feature films, original, contemporary, and classic TV series, animation, live music and comedy specials. Shout! Factory owns and operates Shout! Studios, Scream Factory, Shout! Factory Kids, Mystery Science Theater 3000, Timeless Media Group and Shout! Factory TV.