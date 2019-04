Le réalisateur de "Crazy Rich Asians" s'intéresse à une comédie musicale

Broadway Center Stage: In the Heights | The Kennedy Center - 18/04/2019 Lin-Manuel Miranda’s first Broadway musical tells the story of a vibrant community on the brink of change in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood. The windows are always open, the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music, and the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take, and which ones you leave behind. In the Heights won Tony Awards® for Best Musical, Best Score, Best Choreography, and Best Orchestrations. Music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda; book by Quiara Alegría Hudes. Returning to the Kennedy Center following her turn in the pre-Broadway production of Gigi, Vanessa Hudgens, will take on the role of Vanessa, with Anthony Ramos, who originated the roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in the Original Broadway Cast of Hamiltion, as Usnavi, Ana Villafañe (On Your Feet!) as Nina, local D.C. actor Mateo Ferro as Sonny, Eden Espinosa (Wicked) as Daniela, J. Quinton Johnson (Hamilton) as Benny, original Broadway cast member Blanca Camacho as Camila, Saundra Santiago (Nine) as Abuela Claudia, Broadway cast member Rick Negron returning to the role of Kevin, Virgil Gadson (After Midnight) as Graffiti Pete, Arianna Rosario (On Your Feet!) as Carla, and original Broadway cast member Eliseo Roman reprising the role of Piragua Guy. The production is directed and choreographed by Stephanie Klemons, who recently choreographed the NFL Super Bowl ad featuring Eli Manning and Odell Beckham Jr. An In the Heights original Broadway cast member and Assistant Dance Captain, Klemons has a long history with Miranda’s work, having gone on to serve as Associate Choreographer for both Hamilton and Bring it On: The Musical. The production features scenic design by Tony®-nominee Anna Louizos (In the Heights), costume design by Andrea Lauer (Bring It On: The Musical), lighting design by Helen Hayes Award-nominee Cory Pattak, sound design by Andrew Keister (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), projections by Zachary Borovay (Rock of Ages), and Zachary Dietz (In The Heights) as Music Director. Part of Broadway Center Stage In a semi-staged concert format and joined by talent direct from Broadway and here in our nation’s capital, these performances shine a spotlight on the emotional heart of three beloved stories in compelling new ways—placing the artists, their vision, and their work Center Stage! March 21 - 25, 2018 at The Kennedy Center Subscribe to The Kennedy Center! http://bit.ly/2gNFrtb