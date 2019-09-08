Le palmarès de la 76e édition de la Mostra de Venise

La Mostra de Venise 2019 a dévoilé le palmarès de sa 76e édition ce samedi - © Courtesy of Venice international film festival

Le jury de la Mostra de Venise a dévoilé samedi le palmarès de la 76e édition, dont voici les principaux prix :

- Lion d'Or du meilleur film : "Joker" de l'Américain Todd Phillips

- Lion d'Argent Grand Prix du jury : "J'accuse" du Franco-Polonais Roman Polanski

- Lion d'Argent de la meilleure mise en scène : Roy Andersson (Suède) pour "About Endlessness"

- Prix du meilleur scénario : "N°7 Cherry Lane" du Hongkongais Yonfan

- Prix spécial du jury : "La Mafia Non è Piu Quella Di Una Volta" (La Mafia n'est plus ce qu'elle était) de l'Italien Franco Maresco

- Coupe Volpi de la meilleure interprète féminine : la Française Ariane Ascaride pour "Gloria Mundi" de Robert Guédiguian

- Coupe Volpi du meilleur interprète masculin : l'Italien Luca Marinelli pour "Martin Eden" de Pietro Marcello

- Prix Marcello-Mastroianni du meilleur espoir : l'Australien Toby Wallace pour "Babyteeth" de Shannon Murphy

- Lion d'Or pour l'ensemble de leur carrière au réalisateur espagnol Pedro Almodovar et l'actrice britannique Julie Andrews.