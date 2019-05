Le nouveau film de Woody Allen sortira en septembre

Wonder Wheel – Official Trailer | Amazon Studios - 15/05/2019 Wonder Wheel – Trailer – WONDER WHEEL tells the story of four characters whose lives intertwine amid the hustle and bustle of the Coney Island amusement park in the 1950s: Ginny (Kate Winslet), an emotionally volatile former actress now working as a waitress in a clam house; Humpty (Jim Belushi), Ginny’s rough-hewn carousel operator husband; Mickey (Justin Timberlake), a handsome young lifeguard who dreams of becoming a playwright; and Carolina (Juno Temple), Humpty’s long-estranged daughter, who is now hiding out from gangsters at her father’s apartment. Cinematographer Vittorio Storaro captures a tale of passion, violence, and betrayal that plays out against the picturesque tableau of 1950s Coney Island. » SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/AmazonVideoSubscribe » In Select Theaters December 1 About Wonder Wheel: WONDER WHEEL tells the story of four characters whose lives intertwine amid the hustle and bustle of the Coney Island amusement park in the 1950s: Ginny (Kate Winslet), a melancholy, emotionally volatile former actress now working as a waitress in a clam house; Humpty (Jim Belushi), Ginny’s rough-hewn carousel operator husband; Mickey (Justin Timberlake), a handsome young lifeguard who dreams of becoming a playwright; and Carolina (Juno Temple), Humpty’s long-estranged daughter, who is now hiding out from gangsters at her father’s apartment. Official Site – wonderwheelmovie.com Get More from Amazon Studios: Official site: http://bit.ly/GetMoreAmazonStudios Facebook: http://bit.ly/AmazonStudiosFacebook Twitter: http://bit.ly/AmazonStudiosTwitter Instagram: http://bit.ly/AmazonStudiosInstagram About Amazon Studios: The goal of Amazon Studios is to turn original stories into great entertainment. Wonder Wheel – Official Trailer | Amazon Studios https://youtu.be/VFM0UqX9MJ8 Amazon Studios https://www.youtube.com/AmazonStudios