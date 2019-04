"Hillbilly Elegy" : Amy Adams va jouer dans le prochain film de Ron Howard

Sharp Objects (2018) Official Trailer | HBO - 06/06/2018 Amy Adams stars in Sharp Objects, premiering July 8 at 9PM. Based on the book by the author of Gone Girl, from the producer of Get Out and the director of Big Little Lies, Amy Adams stars in Sharp Objects, a new 8 part limited series. Follow the story of reporter Camille Preaker (Adams) who returns to her small hometown to cover the murders of two preteen girls. Trying to put together a psychological puzzle from her past, she finds herself identifying with the young victims a bit too closely. #SharpObjects Music: “Ghost” by The Acid Music: “Tumbling Lights” by The Acid Subscribe to the HBO YouTube Channel: https://goo.gl/JQUfqt Don’t have HBO? Order Now: https://play.hbonow.com/ Get More HBO: Get HBO GO: https://play.hbogo.com/ Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HBO Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/hbo Like on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hbo/ Subscribe on Tumblr: http://hbo.tumblr.com/ Official Site: http://www.hbo.com Based on the book by The New York Times bestselling author Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl, Dark Places), this eight-episode series tells the story of reporter Camille Preaker (Adams) who returns to her small hometown to cover the murders of two preteen girls. Trying to put together a psychological puzzle from her past, she finds herself identifying with the young victims a bit too closely.