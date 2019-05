Festival de Cannes 2019 - Les Dardenne, Virgine Efira et Jérémie Renier reviennent souffler un vent belge à Cannes

Frankie - Official Trailer (2019) - 15/05/2019 Genre: Drama Directed by Ira Sachs Produced by Saïd Ben Saïd, Michel Merkt Written by Ira Sachs, Mauricio Zacharias Starring: Isabelle Huppert, Brendan Gleeson, Marisa Tomei, Jérémie Renier, Pascal Greggory, Vinette Robinson, Ariyon Bakare, Carloto Cotta, Sennia Nanua, Greg Kinnear Cinematography by Rui Poças Edited by Sophie Reine Production companies: SBS Productions, Secret Engine Distributed by SBS Distribution, Sony Pictures Classics Release date: 28 August 2019 (France) Running time: 98 minutes Country: United States of America, France Language: English Frankie is an upcoming American-French drama film, directed by Ira Sachs, from a screenplay by Sachs and Mauricio Zacharias. It stars Isabelle Huppert, Greg Kinnear, Marisa Tomei, Jérémie Renier. It will have its world premiere at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival on May 20. It is scheduled to be released in France on August 28, 2019, by SBS Distribution. Three generations grappling with a life-changing experience during one day of a vacation in Sintra, Portugal, a historic town known for its dense gardens and fairy-tale villas and palaces.