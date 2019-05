Festival de Cannes 2019 - Les coproductions belges "Vivarium" et "Alice et le maire" projetées en première mondiale

Alice and the Mayor / Alice et le maire (2019) - Excerpt 1 (French) - 20/05/2019 Directed by : Nicolas Pariser Produced by : Bizibi Genre: Fiction - Runtime: 1 h 45 min French release: 02/10/2019 Production year: 2018 The mayor of Lyon, Paul Théraneau, is in a bad way. He has run out of ideas. After thirty years in politics, he feels empty. To solve this problem, his team decides to hire a brilliant young philosopher, Alice Heimann. A dialogue between Alice and the mayor unfolds, bringing them together and shaking their certainties. More info: https://en.unifrance.org/movie/45669/alice-and-the-mayor