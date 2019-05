Festival de Cannes 2019 : cinq films bien placés pour la Palme d’or

I, DANIEL BLAKE - OFFICIAL UK TRAILER [HD] - 14/05/2019 The new film by British filmmaker Ken Loach, I Daniel Blake won the Palme d'Or at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival. Daniel Blake (59) has worked as a joiner most of his life in Newcastle. Now, for the first time ever, he needs help from the State. He crosses paths with single mother Katie and her two young children, Daisy and Dylan. Katie’s only chance to escape a one-roomed homeless hostel in London has been to accept a flat in a city she doesn’t know, some 300 miles away. Daniel and Katie find themselves in no-man’s land, caught on the barbed wire of welfare bureaucracy as played out against the rhetoric of ‘striver and skiver’ in modern-day Britain. iTunes: https://apple.co/2gnpas0 Amazon: https://amzn.to/2tPOEn1