Coronavirus : Millenium 2020, le festival du documentaire est reporté

L'affiche du Festival Millenium
L'affiche du Festival Millenium - © DR

La 12e édition du festival international du film documentaire Millenium, qui devait avoir lieu du 27 mars au 4 avril à Bruxelles, est reportée, probablement à fin septembre/début octobre, en raison de l'épidémie de coronavirus, annoncent jeudi les organisateurs. La direction du festival communiquera dès que possible les nouvelles dates.

La présence de quasi tous les réalisateurs invités au festival et qui devaient venir des 4 coins du monde est rendue impossible en raison des restrictions qu'impose cette situation exceptionnelle au niveau mondial, expliquent les organisateurs.

"Cette décision ne fut pas facile à prendre mais elle était nécessaire dans la mesure où nous ne pouvions pas envisager d'organiser un festival de l'envergure du Millenium, qui donne un éclairage sur le monde à travers la caméra de réalisateurs engagés, sans qu'ils puissent venir présenter leur film, rencontrer le public et entamer un dialogue avec celui-ci", souligne sa directrice artistique, Zlatina Rousseva.

plus d'infos sur le site officiel du festival