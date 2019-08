Ces films qui ne sont jamais sortis

Fantastic Four the Movie (1994) Trailer - 13/08/2019 http://happyworldoflove.blogspot.com/ This is from the 1st Fantastic Four (1994) movie which was never officially released and has been denied existence. I thought this movie ruled, it's better than the stupid MTV-ized, overbudgeted/overhyped trendy crapfest that's market researched for mass consumption by people that don't even read comics. This one is campy/comical, the way Fantastic Four is SUPPOSE to be.